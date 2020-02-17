Empire season 6 episode 11 return date, new spoilers revealed







What lies ahead on Empire season 6 episode 11? This is the spring premiere episode, and the first installment of 2020. Lucious Lyon is going to be coming back on the air on Tuesday, March 3 at 9:00 p.m. Eastern time, and there’s going to be a lot of crazy stuff coming. There’s the aftermath of the cliffhanger, and then to go along with that, there’s also going to be some sadness sprinkled in at some point. After all, there’s a “loss” mentioned by Fox that makes us very worried. Is the show about to take either Lucious or Cookie out of the picture this early? We know that Terrence Howard’s character does get shot, but we didn’t think that it was going to happen this soon.

So what else is coming? What do we have to be excited about? Below, CarterMatt has the full Empire season 6 episode 11 reaction with some additional news all about what’s coming:

The Lyons’ world is turned upside down as they face a loss, which forces one Lyon to deal with an unresolved trauma from the past. Meanwhile, Andre makes an important decision about his health, family and career and Devon confronts Tiana about her relationship with Hakeem. Also, a shocking revelation about the future of the Lyons is revealed in the all-new “Can’t Truss ‘Em” spring premiere episode of EMPIRE airing Tuesday, March 3 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (EMP-611) (TV-TBD)

Within the second half of the season, we have a chance to get some big answers — but beyond just that, we’re also hoping that there will be an opportunity to see an established endgame. We have to find a way in order to ensure that there’s closure to a lot of the biggest dangling threads and that there.

Given that we don’t know if there will be a spin-off or anything else down the road, we have to view the final episodes in a simple — this is it. This is a chance to see if there’s a great legacy for Andre, Hakeem, or some other characters. It should be emotional, but also believable to this world.

