NBA All-Star Game 2020: Chaka Khan’s National Anthem trends globally







We've seen notable National Anthem performances at the NBA All-Star Game in the past, but not all of them have gotten headlines for the best reasons. Take, for example, Fergie's off-kilter performance in the past.

Well, tonight we had a performance from none other than Chaka Khan. She’s a legendary vocalist who knows how to deliver, but this Anthem performance has been very polarizing online. A big part of the reason why is that she basically delivered her own rendition of the melody that was completely separate from what most people know the song to be. The reality here is that there’s a certain expectation for the National Anthem when you tend to hear it — there are some creative liberties that you can see here and there with the song, but a lot of the time, these only reach so far. You have to find something traditional in there, and that didn’t quite happen here.

We don’t think that a lot of people are going to doubt the talent that Khan brings to the table — she’s brilliant! Yet, that gratitude for her career doesn’t extend to every single performance that she does. The majority of the reviews out there for her performance are decidedly negative, with the likes-to-dislikes ratio on the video below tilting heavily in the dislike direction. She’s also trending worldwide on Twitter, but not for the reason that most people would want.

In the end, we do think that Khan is having herself quite a week when it comes to television. Recently, she performed as Miss Monster on Fox’s The Masked Singer. There’s one other thing that we would say right now — it’s very hard to ever get positive attention for a performance of the National Anthem. People will praise you for a split second if you’re great, but they’ll roast you for ages if it’s not. Maybe that’s a problem with the culture that exists out there, or maybe we’ve just all heard a million Anthem performances and we’re numb to most.

What do you think about Chaka Khan’s performance of the National Anthem? Be sure to share right now in the comments. (Photo: NBA.)

