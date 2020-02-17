The Outsider episode 8 spoilers: The mysteries in ‘Foxhead’







Next week on HBO, you will have an opportunity to check out The Outsider episode 8 — an installment with some dark twists. Also, hopefully one that continues to send the series in some exciting new directions, We’re going to have characters traveling to different states, others trying to battle evil, and a few moments of big danger before its over.

Episode 8 is entitled “Foxhead,” and below you can see some more news as to what’s coming up:

Sensing something ominous afoot, Claude (Paddy Considine) reconnects with his brother Seale (Max Beesley) in Tennessee, while Holly (Cynthia Erivo), Ralph (Ben Mendelsohn), Yunis (Yul Vázquez) and Andy (Derek Cecil) follow him in hopes of isolating the evil force and thwarting its next kill. Meanwhile, a family visiting a local cave festival narrowly avoids a dangerous encounter. Written by Richard Price; directed by JD Dillard.

The one thing that we’ll say for now is that the incident at the cave festival is going to loom very large — not only is it going to have a role to play within this particular episode, but it will still stand out for a little while after the fact. (Granted, there aren’t a ton of episodes left this season, but still.)

Will The Outsider build towards a compelling finale? We definitely think it should, but we do wonder if it will get the place in pop culture that it deserves. For one reason or another, this show has stayed a little under the radar in comparison to True Detective and some other HBO shows that have aired in this timeslot. We do still question, by the way, the decision by the network to air a new episode on Super Bowl Sunday. Why in the world would they do that and still want great ratings? That’s a mystery just as much as anything with the show.

