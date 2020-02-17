Legacies season 2 episode 14 promo: A story in black and white







Legacies season 2 episode 14 is a story that you’re going to have to wait around for some time to see. Let’s just hope that it’s one that is very much worthy of the wait.

If you look below, you can take a look at the upcoming March return for the series, one that is led off with a claim that there is a “simulation” going on. From there, we see a bizarre black-and-white reality that doesn’t quite have an explanation behind it. Yet, do we really need one? What matters is that this is an episode that will be memorable.

Ironically, this isn’t even the only black-and-white episode that is coming onto The CW over the next month — you are going to have a chance to see an episode of Dynasty that features much of the same style. We always think that this is a great homage to the olden days of entertainment, but we should also say this: There needs to be a purpose to it. It can’t just be about going out there and doing this just to do it. Hopefully, that’s something that the folks at the show realized back when they were coming up with this idea.

Hopefully, you’ll get a chance to learn a little bit more in terms of the story of this episode when we get around to the end of this month.

Will this episode compensate for some of the complaints that people had about the most-recent hour? That remains to be seen, as we know that there were some people less than pleased about how easily Kai went down. We would never rule out a return on a show like this, but the truth is that Chris Wood has some other stuff coming up — including a return to Supergirl and then also a role in a potential pilot for the 2020-2021 TV season.

Related News – Be sure to check out some other news when it comes to Legacies!

What do you most want to see when it comes to Legacies season 2 episode 14?

Be sure to share right now in the comments below! Also, remember to stick around for some other news when it comes to the show. (Photo: The CW.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







