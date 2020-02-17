Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist episode 3 spoilers: Helping the boss







Are you ready for Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist episode 3? The NBC series is back tonight in its standard timeslot, and we continue to think it’s fun. There is music, there’s a little romance, and there’s just such a bright, positive energy at the center of the series. It’s a show that can make you smile within the matter of minutes, and after watching the first few episodes, we can say that the feeling of fun lasts.

So what will the challenge be here long-term? If we had to guess, we’d say that it will have a thing or two to do with keeping the balance of music to humor to heart. It’s musical without being too musical and it’s sentimental without getting drippy. This is the sort of premise that can be tough to maintain, but because there are strong characters involved, we have a feeling that it can keep things going.

For episode 3 (entitled “Zoey’s Extraordinary Boss”), you’re going to have a chance to see Joan (Lauren Graham) step into the limelight like never before. This episode should be fun! Yet, you’ll still see some emotional stuff play out when it comes to Zoey and her father. There’s been a real struggle to communicate with him, but things could be changing … at least eventually. Be prepared for a slow burn with this storyline, but we’ll do our best to be hopeful. In the end, isn’t having hope precisely what this show is about? We at least like to think so.

Below, CarterMatt has the full Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist episode 3 synopsis with more news on what’s coming up:

02/23/2020 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Sunday) : Zoey must decide whether or not to get involved in her boss’s Joan’s troubled marriage after she hears Joan sing a “heart song.” Zoey creates a new program for the family to communicate with Mitch, but when his first word is not what they expected, Maggie reaches a breaking point. TV-14

