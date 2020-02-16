Is The Rookie new tonight on ABC? More season 2 spoilers







Is The Rookie new tonight over on ABC? Given that American Idol is premiering with new episodes, it only makes sense to see it back. Also, remember that there are a ton of other programs coming on the air tonight in between NCIS: Los Angeles, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist, and the premiere of Good Girls. There is a ton of new stuff on the air now that the Oscars are the Super Bowl are in the rear-view mirror.

Unfortunately, The Rookie is not going to be a part of the programming lineup tonight. ABC is opting to use the premiere of American Idol to air a repeat of For Life and the premiere episode that aired on Tuesday night. The Nathan Fillion drama is going to be back in one week’s time with a dramatic, intense story that will pick up on that dangerous Lucy Chen cliffhanger from the first part of the season. You can see a few more teases about that at the bottom of this article.

Meanwhile, we’ve also got the synopses for the upcoming two episodes to keep you further engaged.

Season 2 episode 11, “Day of Death” (February 23) – “Officer Nolan and the entire team are in a desperate search to rescue Officer Chen after her abduction and must attempt to get Rosalind to help them in their search. Meanwhile, after Officer Lopez discovers Wesley unconscious from a dangerous cocktail of alcohol and pills, she is forced to keep him close by.”

Season 2 episode 12, “Now and Then” (March 1) – “Nolan takes his son’s fiancé, Abigail, on a ride-along after she shows interest in becoming a police officer. Meanwhile, Jackson’s relationship is becoming complicated at work.”

Hopefully by the time “Now and Then” airs, at least the cliffhanger portion of the Lucy story will be at an end. Let’s just hope that it’s at the end with her being okay, and the show can then drift over to some other interesting directions.

