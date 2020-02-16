Batwoman episode 13 spoilers: Prepare to meet Nocturna







Next week on The CW, Batwoman episode 12 is going to premiere and more than likely, there will be surprises aplenty that we have a chance to see. That also includes the arrival of a very intriguing villain in Nocturna. This is someone who has a comic-book history, and that includes some very interesting interactions with Batwoman. We’ll see how the character comes across on the show, but she’s played by someone in Kayla Ewell who fans of The CW should be familiar with already. After all, she’s got a notable history over on The Vampire Diaries.

This episode is entitled “Drink Me,” which seems to be yet another reference to Alice in Wonderland. That should be quite the reminder that this character is going to continue to have a role in the story, not that this should be a surprise.

Below, CarterMatt has the official Batwoman episode 12 synopsis if you want some additional news on the series and what’s coming:

BEING A HERO IS DRAINING – A new villain sinks her teeth into Gotham and The Hold Up opens in grand fashion. Sophie (Meagan Tandy) reluctantly requests that Batwoman (Ruby Rose) keep her distance knowing their interactions could compromise her career. Dougray Scott, Rachel Skarsten, Nicole Kang and Camrus Johnson also star. Dermott Downs directed the episode written by Jerry Shandy (#113). Original airdate 2/23/2020. Every episode of BATWOMAN will be available to stream on CWTV.com and The CW App the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

This is one of those episodes that will be about evolution — Batwoman will have to face up a different sort of threat. Meanwhile, the distance that Sophie requests could have an interesting impact on their relationship in the weeks to come. Sophie’s, of course, still looking out for her job and fighting to ensure that nothing happens to it. It’s a part of the problem that comes with an association with a noted vigilante, even if they do some rather good things.

