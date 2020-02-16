American Idol sneak peek: Just Sam auditions, shares her story







Coming up tonight on ABC, the American Idol premiere is going to arrive! Consider this a chance to see some emotional performances and hopefully, some killer auditions. The more of those we see right away, the more exciting this season will be.

The performer at the center of the sneak peek below is Samantha, but her stage name is “Just Sam.” That’s what she plans to go by forever. She’s from Harlem, she’s a subway performer, and she’s coming on this show with the sort of big dreams that you would want from someone on this show. She’s got soul, she’s been through a lot, and you can see how much this means to her. There are a lot of performances on this show that feel like they’re just singing on a talent show; this isn’t that. Just Sam feels almost every single note that she sings.

Just Sam has the potential to be a contender. Of course, with that said there’s always some ambiguity about that with this show. You never quite know how someone is going to be able to carry forward into the next rounds. Having a great singing voice doesn’t always equal being able to maintain your momentum. Having a great story doesn’t matter as much in later rounds. This is a great foundation, but we can’t view this as a reflection of the rest of the season.

Given that we’re gearing up for a two-hour episode tonight, let’s just go ahead and say that there are a ton of great things to expect over the course of the episode. Fingers crossed that it lives up to a lot of differnt expectations that we’ve got at the moment!

