The Bachelor spoilers: Kelsey Weier, Peter Weber’s hometown date







We know that there’s a lot been made about Madison Prewett and Victoria Fuller’s hometown dates already on The Bachelor, so why not cast the focus elsewhere here? That is the focus of this new sneak peek from Monday’s new episode, as you’re going to have a chance to see Kelsey Weier in the spotlight alongside Peter Weber.

One of the things that we do know about Kelsey at the moment is simply this: She’s already gone through a lot of the tough times already. We’ve seen her navigate champagne-gate, and we’ve also seen her talk with Peter a lot about the difficult relationship with her father. Because the two have had a number of serious conversations already, that does mean that they can focus now on having fun — possibly in a way that you’re not even seeing with some of the other relationships.

All of this does bring us to the sneak peek, which features Peter and Kelsey stomping grapes as a means of making wine. We’ll admit that this does just make us think a lot about the infamous Grape Lady viral video from the early days of YouTube; hopefully, there is no disaster here! Entering this hometown date, the clear indication is that Kelsey is more than likely the underdog. We’re writing here about someone who hasn’t been viewed as a favorite, and were it not for whatever drama happens on Victoria’s date, we’d say that she is the likely pick to be eliminated next. We almost view Kelsey’s date at the moment as an audition for her to be the next Bachelorette as much as spending time with Peter. With a real lack of big-time contenders on this current season, it could be Kelsey’s race to lose if she has a good showing.

Here’s the funny thing — who would’ve imagined that we’d be seeing Kelsey, someone who lost their mind over champagne, as a contender at this point? It really doesn’t matter if you’re talking about an engagement to Peter or becoming the Bachelorette; she’s had quite the comeback.

