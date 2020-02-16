The Outsider episode 7 spoilers: Is Holly helping Jack?







Are you finding yourselves prepared for The Outsider episode 7? Given that this is an episode airing in just a matter of hours, we certainly hope so. This is an episode that is going to feature Holly doing her best to make a big play — one that couldend up producing some rather uneven results. This is an episode with mystery sure, but then also delicate social dynamics. Also, you’ve got situations of investigations … and investigations within investigations. The Outsider is a show with a very tangled web, and it could become even more so before the series concludes.

One thing to remember here is simply this: We’re a few episodes out from the finale. Things are not going to slow down anytime soon. They’re only going to get increasingly crazy and dramatic as we inch ever closer to the very end of this season. The idea is to leave more than just one individual future on the line. Everyone could be dangling on a wire, working to ensure that they don’t fall over.

For a few more specifics now, be sure to check out the full The Outsider episode 7 synopsis below:

Holly (Cynthia Erivo) makes a calculated attempt to help a volatile but conflicted Jack (Marc Menchaca), while their whereabouts are tracked by Ralph (Ben Mendelsohn) and Alec (Jeremy Bobb). After she’s confronted by town gossip on her first day back at work, Glory (Julianne Nicholson) considers Howie’s (Bill Camp) suggestion on how to secure her family’s financial future. Written by Dennis Lehane; directed by Daina Reid.

Following up on this episode, we can already tell you that dangerous reconnections and disasters will be key components to episode 8. Expect he story to build up tomorrow night — maybe there will be a few scattered moments of resolution, but it’s likely to be sprinkled in rather than via some sort of waterfall.

