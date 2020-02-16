The Blacklist season 7: What’s next for Aram Mojtabai?







Aram Mojtabai is, within our mind, one of the greatest characters on The Blacklist. He’s long been that way. He started off as the tech expert in the Task Force, a guy who was panicked and nervous around violence in the early seasons. Now, he’s capable of holding his own in the field — while also maintaining all of the skills that were there in the earlier seasons. He’s found victories, felt sadness, and gone through a lot since the start of the series.

We’re midway through season 7 now and the next fitting question is this: What comes next? How do you evolve Aram moving forward? Within this article, we come bearing five different questions worth pondering on the character’s future.

1. What is the state of things with him and Reddington? – We’re curious mostly about this since he tried his best to threaten Reddington last season over his role in Samar’s departure. While circumstances have brought them together since, a lot of the scenes with James Spader and Amir Arison have been exceptional. We need more, and we need to explore this dynamic!

2. Will Aram and Elodie work? – There is something innately fascinating about this relationship, mostly because Elodie is adventurous, risky, and the opposite of Aram in so many ways. Yet, he’s desperate to feel something and may be ignoring warning signs. Can she really be trusted?

3. Will Aram listen to any warnings about her? – Think back to the days of Aram and Elise, where we did see some of his colleagues at the Task Force try to tell him that something was up with his new girlfriend. If Ressler or Liz does something similar here, will they listen?

4. Could Aram locate Katarina? – While he’s not exactly aware of all of the finer details now, he feels like the perfect person to track her down — provided he’s clued in on her being alive and all of the other information. We like to think that he can pull up data on anyone if there’s something to find.

5. What is Aram’s endgame? – With us potentially nearing the end of the series’ run over the next couple of years, this does feel like the perfect time in order to wonder this. Does he want to be with this Task Force forever, and where does he find the most happiness? This job has brought a lot out of him, but simultaneously we know that it’s a mountain of stress.

