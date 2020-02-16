





Is Power new tonight on Starz? Within this piece, we’re going to do our part to answer that … but also still look ahead to the future of the franchise as a whole.

Let’s start by getting some of the bad news out of the way — there is no new episode of the show coming onto the network tonight. There are no episodes of Power coming back on the show ever. The series is done. The story of James St. Patrick itself is at an end. We’re going to be waiting for some time to see something more.

What will that “something more” look like? Well, it’s going to be coming in the form of Power Book II: Ghost, which is going to be coming on the air at some point this summer. In that spin-off show, you will have an opportunity in order to see the continuation of the story of Tariq St. Patrick, the son (and killer) of Ghost alongside some other characters. Shane Johnson (Saxe) and Naturi Naughton (Tasha) are among the characters returning for that series.

Beyond just that, you’ve also got Power Book III: Raising Kanan coming. That’s a prequel series that is focusing hard on the upbringing of Kanan and how he becomes the dangerous person that you see in the early seasons of the flagship show. There are also two other separate spin-offs coming in Power Book IV: Influence and Power Book V: Force, but these two shows are a little bit later on down the road. There’s no clear indication at the moment as to when either one of them will start filming, let alone premiere.

The biggest takeaway that we can present within this article is simply this: There is a lot of great Power storytelling to come. You just better be prepared for a while in order to see it all play out.

