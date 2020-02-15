Caroline Flack, former Love Island, X Factor host, dead at 40







Some truly stunning and sad news is coming out in the press this morning — Caroline Flack, a British TV host known for Love Island, among other credits, has died. She was only 40 years old. A specific cause of her death is not known at this time.

For the better part of the last decade-plus, Flack has been a television institution in the UK. We first came to know her onscreen for her work on The Xtra Factor, the X Factor aftershow that she at one point hosted with former contestant Olly Murs. The two eventually went on to briefly become co-hosts for the series itself. She was also a part of Strictly Come Dancing, but became best known for her work on Love Island. She hosted the super-popular dating series in the UK for many years, prior to her recent exit following an assault charge late last year. There was controversy aplenty following the arrest, as there were many Love Island fans who felt as though she should remain in her post until at least following her trial. (The network had indicated that there was a chance she could regain her post on the series.)

In a statement put out this morning, her family had the following to say:

“We can confirm that our Caroline passed away today on the 15th February. We would ask that the press both respect the privacy of the family at this difficult time.”

The British press has been the subject of blame today by some for their relentless coverage of Flack stemming from the charges and the trial. We find it best in such situations, though, to not speculate on specific circumstances leading to someone’s passing.

Caroline’s presence on Love Island helped the show become a global success, with there even being an American version that is now entering its second season over on CBS. A new season in the UK, hosted by Laura Whitmore, has been airing the past several weeks.

Our thoughts go out to Caroline Flack’s family and loved ones during this difficult time. (Photo: ITV.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







