This Is Us season 4 spoilers: Meet Kevin’s acting coach!







Is This Is Us season 4 about to introduce another important character to the mix? If nothing else, signs are point to us getting an even larger sense of Kevin’s backstory.

Here’s some of what we know at the moment. According to a report from TVLine, you are going to be seeing Dave Annable appear in at least one season 4 episode of the NBC drama as Kirby, a man with significant ties to Kevin Pearson. He served as an acting coach to him, presumably in the past — given that he was spotted alongside Mandy Moore in New York City, all signs point to him probably being someone who helped to ensure that Kevin figured out the tools of the trade earlier on in his life. (Fun fact — Moore and Annable appeared together previously on the short-lived Fox series Red Band Society.)

For some more This Is Us video coverage, watch our latest discussion all about the next new episode at the bottom of this article! Once you do just that, remember to also subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then view our playlist. We’ll have more updates after every new episode.

It makes a little bit of sense to explore some of Kevin’s early days as an actor, especially since this could also help flesh out his history with Sophie a little bit more. We are a time here where that relationship could end up becoming a big part of his present, as well — she’s at least one of the more interesting candidates to become his fiancée in the future.

Could we see Annable show up at some point in the present as well as the past? It would take some specialized makeup, but it does feel like it’s possible. A lot of performers do work with the same acting coaches for a long period of time. It helps them in order to find stability, something that they are often lacking in a world that can be quite nomadic. Often, performers drift from one job to the next without much breathing room in between.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to This Is Us right now!

What do you want to see from Kevin on This Is Us moving forward?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, remember here to stick around if you’re interested in some other insight on the series. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







