Blue Bloods season 10 episode 15 return date: Story of ‘Vested Interests’







Curious to learn the Blue Bloods season 10 episode 15 return date on CBS, or some additional details on what’s next? There are a lot of stories left to tell within the show’s NYPD world, but you’ll regrettably be waiting a while in order to see them.

The most-unfortunate news is that after tonight’s episode — the first after the break — there’s going to be another date as well. Blue Bloods will be returning to CBS on Friday, March 6 with an installment entitled “Vested Interests.” This is an episode that will feature a notable guest star in Ed Asner, and also a chance to explore one of Frank’s personal friendships. There aren’t a whole lot of opportunities in order to explore that much of the time here!

If you do want some more information on where things go over the course of the hour, read the full Blue Bloods season 10 episode 15 synopsis below:

“Vested Interests” – Jamie is under investigation after his police vest is found on a perp, and Frank debates whether to aid and protect an old friend, Chuck Kennedy (Ed Asner), whose home was invaded. Also, Danny and Baez investigate the suspicious circumstances surrounding the death of a hotel employee believed to be a suicide, and Erin asks Anthony to make a deal with a man who knows secrets about the current D.A., on BLUE BLOODS, Friday, March 6 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

The storyline involving Erin feels especially interesting once you consider the fact that Erin is in the running to be the new District Attorney. Or, that is at least something that is on her mind at this point in the season. Every move she makes will be extremely scrutinized, as there will be some people who accuse her of playing politics.

