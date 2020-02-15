Is Dynasty new tonight on The CW? More season 3 scoop







Is Dynasty new tonight on The CW tonight? If you want the answer to that question now, we’ve got it within this piece.

Alas, we wish more of the news was good news. There is no new episode tonight on the network. Due to it being Valentine’s Day, you’re going to be stuck on hold until you get around to February 21. At that point, though, there’s gong to be potential to see all sorts of great stories ahead. Hopefully, we’ll have some big character reveals and fascinating twists … and we already know that we’re getting a super-experimental episode. The February 21 installment, after all, is poised to allow us to see the world through a black-and-white lens. It feels like a tribute to some classic old-school detective movies, and we have a feeling that it will prove to be rather fun.

Want a few more specifics on this, and also what’s coming beyond that? Then be sure to view some synopses below.

Season 3 episode 13, “You See Most Things in Terms of Black and White” – IT’S ALL IN THE PITCH – In a unique episode, Blake (Grant Show) and Cristal (Daniella Alonso) contend with their new house guest, while Adam (Sam Underwood) seeks help from Alexis (Elaine Hendrix) and Colby (Sam Adegoke). Fallon (Liz Gillies) plans a special gesture for Liam (Adam Huber) who gets a significant career opportunity. Sam (Rafael De La Fuente) tries a different kind of relationship, while Kirby (Maddison Brown) pines for her crush. Alan Dale, Robert Christopher Riley also stars. Heather Tom directed the episode written by David M. Israel (#313). Original airdate 2/21/2020.

Season 3 episode 14, “That Wicked Stepmother” – FAMILY FIRST – As Blake (Grant Show) and Alexis (Elaine Hendrix) continue to vie for the loyalty of Fallon (Liz Gillies) and Adam (Sam Underwood), Cristal (Daniella Alonso) finds herself resorting to drastic measures to carry out her plans. Liam (Adam Huber) contends with someone from his past while Dominique (Michael Michele) calls in a consequential favor from Culhane (Michael Christopher Riley.) Also starring Alan Dale, Sam Adegoke, and Rafael de la Fuente. Brandi Bradburn directed the episode written by Garrett Oakley (#314). Original airdate 2/28/2020.

We wish the promo below offered up a little bit more news, but let’s be real — that’s not something that many Dynasty promos often tend to do.

What do you want to see when it comes to Dynasty moving forward?

