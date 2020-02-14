





Is Charmed new tonight on The CW? Within this article, we’re going to answer that very question … but also remind you over what the future here is going to hold.

Let’s now go ahead and get a lot of the bad news out of the way — there is no new episode of the series airing tonight. What’s the reason for that? Well, the simple answer is that it has a thing or two to do with the Valentine’s Day holiday. This is not a holiday that the network wants to run up against for various reasons, so this will be a one-week breather before we see more chaos from this world again.

So while you do wait, do you want to get some more information about the upcoming episodes? Check out the two synopses below…

Season 2 episode 13, “Breaking the Cycle” – DON’T GO IT ALONE – Harry (Rupert Evans) can’t expel his past so The Charmed Ones (Melonie Diaz, Madeleine Mantock, Sarah Jeffery) rush to his aid but ultimately he makes a deal with the devil. As The Charmed Ones continue their efforts to restore the Power of Three, they find themselves in the gravest circumstance yet. Also starring Poppy Drayton. Joe Gallagher directed the episode written by Blake Taylor (#213). Original airdate 2/21/2020.

Season 2 episode 14, “Sudden Death” – WORSE THAN EXPECTED – The Charmed Ones must track down an enemy to save one of their own. In the course of their mission, Maggie (Sarah Jeffery) comes face to face with Parker (guest star Nick Hargrove), Macy (Madeleine Mantock) solicits Julian’s (guest star Eric Balfour) help, and Mel (Melonie Diaz) and Harry (Rupert Evans) uncover a monstrous truth. Also starring Poppy Drayton and Jordan Donica. Stacey N. Harding directed the episode written by Tommy Cook & Jeffrey Lieber (#214). Original airdate 2/28/2020

Meanwhile, the promo below gives you a better sense of the command-center crisis that is coming … and also another issue when it comes to powers. (Of course, we barely get to see a whole lot of powers as it is…)

While this one-week hiatus may stink, remember that there is a whole lot more coming this season! Not only that, remember that there also is a season 3 renewal, as well!

