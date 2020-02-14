Outlander season 5 episode 2 spoilers: More ‘Between Two Fires’ details







In case you didn’t know, the Outlander season 5 premiere is already available on the Starz app! That’s exciting news, and with that, we’re talking a look ahead within this piece to episode 2. A warning before we start, though — there are some spoilers within this article from the premiere, so be aware of that before you read forward.

For some more news on Outlander in video form, remember to watch our preview for episode 2 at the bottom of this article! Once you do that, be sure to subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then also view our full show playlist. We will have other reactions and previews throughout the season.

At the end of episode 1, Jamie Fraser made the bold decision to lift Murtagh of his oath to protect him. He realized that he needed his longtime friend to run away so that he wouldn’t presumably find him. That’s important, given the fact that season 5 is going to revolve around Jamie towing the line between the British and also the Scottish revolutionaries. He has to at least play the game now given that he has Lt. Knox watching over him. He knows how the war ends, though, because of Claire, so there may be a certain element of him trying to buy his time until the Fiery Cross can be lit, bringing everyone together for a cause that is fully his own.

As for what else lies ahead, view the full Outlander season 5 episode 2 synopsis below — this installment is entitled “Between Two Fires,” and that may be indicative of Jamie’s position:

As Jamie continues to hunt Murtagh with the aid of the zealous Lieutenant Hamilton Knox, he’s forced to consider whether or not he’s on the right side of history. Meanwhile, when a resident of Fraser’s Ridge dies from a preventable ailment – which had been exacerbated by an ill-informed, though well-intentioned, use of folk medicine – Claire considers using modern methods to keep the settlers safe.

Claire’s debate is tied into a moment you saw in the trailer, one in which Brianna cautions her mother against “playing God.” She wants to be helpful to those who need her, but it’s hard when doing so could alter the course of history.

Related News – Be sure to get some more information when it comes to Outlander, including more thoughts on the premiere

What are you the most excited to see on Outlander season 5 episode 2?

Be sure to let us know now in the comments! Also, remember to stick around for some more information on the series. (Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







