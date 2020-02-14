Outlander season 5 premiere: What are the surprise reveals?







Entering the Outlander season 5 premiere on Starz, we knew that there would be the wedding of Roger and Brianna. Yet, we couldn’t quite prepare for all of the other surprised that coursed their way through the episode.

Warning: The following piece contains spoilers from the season 5 premiere. Read on with that in mind.

Given that Outlander is a show that does focus on the highs and lows, it was nice that they milked some of the highs first. Take, for example, the way that we saw many a beautiful, romantic moment for Roger and Bree. It was lovely how the original ceremony with Jamie and Claire was revisited on the way, and we also saw some fun moments with Marsali and Fergus. This is a show that is well-aware of its love-story status, and it doesn’t want to do too much to stray from that.

Yet, there was an extremely dark reveal lurking underneath the surface in this episode: The news that Stephen Bonnet was still alive, and that Bree overheard the news being passed along to Jamie. This is the sort of reveal that will almost certainly stick with her moving forward, and we’re very much curious as to if she can tell someone and try to find a balance within herself and her healing process. The wounds of this trauma are not going to go away anytime soon, and it will be painful to see this revisited. There may be a way to get vengeance on Bonnet eventually, but it may take some time still.

Finally, there’s one more moment worth bringing to light as one of the biggest of the hour: Jamie lighting the Fiery Cross (the Scottish call to arms) before eventually recruiting many of the people at the Gathering to his cause. As for what that cause is, that remains to be seen. He may continue to battle alongside the British, or try to eventually flip on Governor Tryon. He wants to keep Fraser’s Ridge, but he also wants to protect Murtagh. It’s no easy situation for him to be in. (How wonderful was it to see Jamie in his kilt again?)

What did you think about the Outlander season 5 premiere overall?

