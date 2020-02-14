Outlander season 5 episode 2 spoilers: Claire wants to help…







Are you curious to learn a little bit more about Outlander season 5 episode 2? Well, we can at least share more details thanks to the promo that aired tonight.

Warning: There are spoilers within from the season 5 premiere, which debuted on the Starz app Friday at midnight. Be aware of that before continuing…

Within this preview, you do get a solid look at a lot of the story to come … and also some of what Claire is going to struggle with as she grapples with history. Think about it this way — she has an opportunity to save lives in a way that few other people in this world could. Because of that, she wants to help! But how much of this is playing God? That is something that Brianna poses to her, and this is no doubt a valid question and something to be concerned over.

The promo also does feature Murtagh, and we do think that he serves as a reminder of what’s going to be coming up next as the struggle involving the Regulators continues. This isn’t going to go away anytime soon, as Jamie is eventually going to feel more pressure to go along with what the Governor wants from him: Building a militia and doing whatever he can to take down his longtime friend. Yet, we have a hard time imagining that Jamie will want to do that. He’s lit the cross, but there is so much more to come.

Meanwhile, there is one final question worth wanting: What’s going to be happening with Brianna? Knowing that Stephen Bonnet is alive is going to be a difficult thing for her to handle, much as we would imagine it would be for anyone in her position. There’s the fear that they could come back, the desire for vengeance, and so much more rolled into one. There are so many different things that we would expect within the episodes to come, and there are eleven still to come before we do reach the end of the road … at least for now. We don’t want to think about Droughtlander just yet!

What do you most want to see as a whole when it comes to Outlander season 5 episode 2?

