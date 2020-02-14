Outlander season 5 premiere releasing early for Valentine’s Day







Just in case you wanted to check out the Outlander season 5 premiere a little bit early on the Starz app, we come bearing good news!

Today, the network confirmed that at midnight (which is in less than an hour, mind you), you’re going to have a chance in order to see the Caitriona Balfe – Sam Heughan’s season 5 premiere on the app. This is a full two days earlier than expected, and we have to think that this is in honor of Valentine’s Day. Why else would you go ahead and do this now? It’s an opportunity to celebrate the wedding of Brianna and Roger, and of course all things pertaining to Jamie and Claire, as well. This is one of the most romantic shows out there, and we hope that there are some night owls ready and willing to check this out.

For those wondering how we are planning to cover the premiere, it goes a little bit like this — there will be a full reaction posted to the YouTube Channel later tonight, as soon as we watch it and take some notes. If you want to be on board for that, be sure to subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube. Also, hit the notification bell over on that platform so you don’t miss any other reactions. We’re going to be watching late-night with so many of you throughout the entirety of the season. (You can watch our most-recent take on the show below.)

Season 5 of Outlander is based on the Diana Gabaldon novel The Fiery Cross, and it is going to find the Frasers doing everything they can to continue forward life at Fraser’s Ridge. However, in the midst of that you will also see Jamie having to deal with the orders to build a militia — which could come at the expense of his friendship with Murtagh. This is a powerful season, one that will surely be filled with emotional, heartbreaking moments.

For Canadian viewers, we’re hearing that the premiere will also be available at the same time on the Global TV app.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Outlander!

Are you excited to check out the Outlander season 5 premiere?

Be sure to share in the comments! Meanwhile, remember to stick around for some more news on the series. (Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







