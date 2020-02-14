The Sinner season 3 episode 3 spoilers: Are there clues in Jamie’s past?







As we move into The Sinner season 3 episode 3 when it airs on USA next week, there are new questions aplenty worth wondering. Take, for example, whether or not Ambrose can really get to the bottom of Jamie’s past.

What we have learned to date on the series is simply this: Matt Bomer’s character has a complicated relationship with death. This is a man who seems to have no problem staring at it in the fact, and he and Nick have been through some horrible situations in the past. We learned tonight that the two met up before Nick arrived to his house, and while at the restaurant Nick bled himself out before the two contemplated jumping off of a building. This seems to be something that Jamie craves — hence, why he wanted to revisit this part of his past in the first place. He’s not finding it within his existence anymore.

So as we move forward this season, one of the top priorities for Harry Ambrose is probably going to be understanding more of why Jamie is like this — why think and feel this way? He needs to figure this out to understand more what happened with that accident and whether or not the two were playing their game of metaphorical chicken while out on the road.

Also, there are questions about that grave — and also whether or not Leela is going to be able to handle all of the tumult that is happening while also trying to start a family with the man she loves.

The Sinner season 3 episode 3 synopsis is short, but we do think that it gets the point across:

Ambrose investigates Jamie’s past; Leela gives birth as Jamie’s anxiety reaches a breaking point.

