A Million Little Things season 2 episode 14 spoilers: ‘The Sleepover’







Are you prepared to check out A Million Little Things season 2 episode 14 when it airs on ABC next week? This is an episode that carries with it the title of “The Sleepover,” and this is about yet another fundamental milestone in the lives of these characters. In particular, “The Sleepover” is going to be a situation that Delilah takes on — there may be something innocent about it where nothing goes wrong and she learns a little bit more about how to care for Danny. Or, it’s possible that everything falls apart and this is far from what you would have wanted to see at all.

This is an episode that should prove emotional — as a matter of fact, every little thing with this can feel that way in theory. Rome and Regina have some important stuff to tackle from her past, while there are also questions about what’s going on with Maggie at this particular point in her life. Is she going to be in the clear following her recent cancer battle? Time will tell.

Below, CarterMatt has the full A Million Little Things season 2 episode 14 synopsis with some more news on what lies ahead:

“the sleepover” – Delilah learns to navigate Danny’s first sleepover, while Rome and Regina continue to try and protect their potential birth mother from her past. Meanwhile, Maggie leans on a friend for her six-month cancer checkup on an all-new episode of ABC’s “A Million Little Things,” airing Thursday, February 20 (10:01-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-14) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu.

This is an episode that probably has its biggest surprise lurking underneath the surface. After all, we’ve seen that happen with a few different installments already!

