





Is Emily Arlook leaving grown-ish? After the events of tonight’s new episode, we understand the concern. The Nomi character has been at the center of a big pregnancy story, and it’s one that has reached a rather sudden detour.

For most of the episode tonight, we saw the Nomi character try her best in order to make a big decision in regards to the future of her unborn baby. She needs to determine whether or not to keep the baby or put it up for adoption. She also needs to recognize how she can best care for herself in this process.

In the end, though, Nomi decided (thanks to some smart advice from Zoey) that school was not the best place for her to figure some of these things out. Instead, she’s going to return home to her family and figure things out there. It’s a move that wasn’t easy for her, but it’s one that may be the best for the immediate future. Yet, this does leave the future of Arlook on the series in the air — there’s no word as of yet if she will be back for more episodes down the road.

The trouble spot for Nomi comes when you look at the two synopses below … and then you realize that the character isn’t featured in either one of them. It’s a clear sign we’re going to be waiting a while.

Episode 6 – “Aaron’s student loan troubles come to a head when he looks for a job at the Cal U job fair, which leads him to ask Zoey for her help in getting a job working for her dad at Stevens & Lido. Meanwhile, Sky struggles to come to terms with her recent discovery about Rodney. Jillian tries to bond with Zoey.”

Episode 7 – “Sky finally returns to the track, only to run into a new complication. Jazz struggles to balance track and her personal life. Zoey struggles to balance school and her new job as a fashion stylist and turns to an unexpected source for help. Meanwhile, things heat up for Ana and Javi as they attempt to keep things professional.”

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

