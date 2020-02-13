Bosch renewed for season 7 at Amazon; to be final season







There’s some more news coming up on the subject of Bosch, and it’s news that certainly feels bittersweet. The good news is that the long-running Amazon hit has been renewed for a seventh season in advance of the sixth season premiering this year. The bad news, meanwhile, is that this will be the final season.

Today, author / executive producer Michael Connelly confirmed the news of the renewal, as he had the following to say in a statement:

“I’m proud of what we have accomplished with Bosch and look forward to completing the story in Season 7 … It’s bittersweet, but all good things come to an end and I am happy that we will be able to go out the way we want to.

“This started seven years ago with showrunner Eric Overmyer and me writing the pilot. We plan to write the last episode together as well. We’ll leave behind the longest running show so far on Amazon and it will be there to be discovered by new viewers for as long as people are streaming.

“The other thing is that we would not have come all this way without Titus Welliver. There could not have been a better actor to play this role or a better team player to build this show around. He’ll be Harry Bosch for the ages.”

As sad as it is to think about Bosch ending, we can at least say this: It’s rather nice that we’re getting a full run here. There is plenty of time to plan out a fitting conclusion, and we’re at least rather pleased that we’re not going to be seeing it canceled without a chance to deliver something that serves as a fitting exit. We’re definitely sad to see the series go, but we’re absolutely grateful for the journey and everything that we’ve seen over the years. Let’s just hope that Bosch wraps up its series with its most epic case to date. We’re certainly get more on that in due time.

