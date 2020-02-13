Ray Donovan season 8: Liev Schreiber offers words of encouragement







While it may have seemed for a few days as though a Ray Donovan season 8 was officially dead in the water, we now have hope.

In a new post on Instagram, series lead Liev Schreiber confirmed that there is a good chance that the show will be coming back despite the Showtime series’ initial cancellation. He doesn’t offer up a whole lot of info as to how we could see the show back, but a little bit of hope here is obviously better than no hope at all:

“It’s hard to describe how amazing it feels to those of us in the Ray Donovan family who have been lucky enough to experience the overwhelming love and support that you all have expressed for our show since the news broke that Ray would not return. What’s even more incredible is that it seems your voices have been heard. Too soon to say how or when, but with a little luck and your continued support, there will be more Ray Donovan. So to all the Donofans who got their bats out and beat the odds. Thank you.”

For some more news regarding the cancellation of Ray Donovan in video form, be sure to watch our initial take below!

Schreiber notes that it may take some time for more information to come out on the future and in the end, we’re more than okay with that. Just knowing that there could be more is a better place to be than where we’ve been as of late — which is being completely in the dark about the long-term future of the series. We definitely know that we’d love for there to be another full season, but even a wrap-up movie or a shorter limited series would be enough in order to ensure we get some closure. At this point, that is really all we’re hoping for.

Do you want to see a Ray Donovan season 8 happen somewhere?

Be sure to share right now in the comments below!

