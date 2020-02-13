Stumptown episode 15 spoilers: The story of a script







While Stumptown may not be set in Los Angeles, it just so turns out that the City of Angels will be the setting for next week’s episode 15. Why is that? Well, it has a great deal to do with the fact that there’s a case there! One of the most important things to remember is that Dex is going to go whereever her job takes her. This time around, her and Grey are going to be heading to Hollywood with a very specific goal in mind. This is an episode that features a script at the start of it.

Below, CarterMatt has the full Stumptown episode 15 synopsis with some more news as to what’s coming up:

Dex and Grey venture to Los Angeles to help a client who believes her Hollywood script has been plagiarized by a former classmate. Reluctantly, Grey leaves Ansel and Tookie in charge of The Bad Alibi, and against his wishes, Tookie hosts a birthday party at the bar. Panic sets in when they discover a valuable is missing.

Let’s just hope that, in the end, this is an episode full of enjoyment and good humor. The promo below does seem to suggest that this is going to be as authentic a jaunt through Los Angeles as possible, as it mentions some familiar locales. It’s almost a fish-out-of-water story in a weird way, given that it’s not as though Dex works out of some sort of small town. Yet, there’s going to be a lot of humor still, or at least as much humor as can be found with someone setting stuff on fire and making you feel most unwelcome. Clearly, someone doesn’t want Cobie Smulders’ character to be doing this investigation at all — this is at least what we can take away from the promo, and we’ll see what else transpires when this story actually airs.

At least for now, this one stands out from the pack!

