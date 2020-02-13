Survivor: Winners at War premiere: Who was first voted off?







Who was the first person voted off on Survivor: Winners at War? From the moment the game started, we were on edge — and for good reason. This was a fun season stuffed full of great players, and we had a feeling that there would be some exciting twists and turns along the way.

There was a couple of twists presented right away in the opening minutes of the premiere — Jeff Probst announced the presence of Fire Tokens as the official currency. Also, there was an immunity challenge right away that led to there being an extra day of deliberations before Tribal Council. It was a strong showing in the early going for the red Dakal tribe, as they won that first challenge and got a chance to build their camp and figure out the future. It was a curious phenomenon watching so many of them be tentative, knowing that hey couldn’t go and put a huge target on themselves. Even Tony reeled his gameplay in from the last time!

For some more Survivor video coverage, remember to check out some of the latest episode below! Once you do that, subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then also view our full playlist.

As for the blue Sele tribe, however, things were a little bit different. They were forced to play hard early and determine what they wanted to do. For Boston Rob, this was a big problem. He was a huge target, and he tried to rally some of the older players including Parvati, Danni, and then also Ethan. Did that actually work? That was an issue. Rob was a target, Ben could’ve been a target, and the game started going a hundred miles an hour. Adam and Denise found themselves a target because they went off to the water well together, contemplating an alliance. Adam, meanwhile, wanted to split up Jeremy and Natalie.

At Tribal Council, ironically Rob and Parvati seemed to be safe and instead, it was either Adam/Denise or Jeremy/Natalie who were in danger. Ironically, Rob and Parvati were two of the people responsible for making the decision.

The first person gone was Natalie, and we’re honestly shocked by the decision. She is such a physical powerhouse and it feels like she’s a player they could have really used moving forward. Natalie will still have her chance at Edge of Extinction…

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Survivor right now!

What did you think about the first episode of Survivor: Winners at War?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, remember to stick around for some other news. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







