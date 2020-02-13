Is Nancy Drew new tonight on The CW? New episode 14 details







Is Nancy Drew new tonight on The CW? Given that its timeslot companion in Riverdale is, it does absolutely make some sense to expect more of the sleuth, as well.

Alas, however, that’s not going to be the case. You’re going to be stuck waiting for a good while to see some of what’s next — there isn’t a new episode this week and the same goes for the week after. The current return date is set for Wednesday, February 26 with an installment called “The Sign of the Univted Guest.” This is going to be a story stuffed full of many mysteries, and also one that could bring forward at least some answers. It’s one that definitely should prove to be worth the wait, and kickstart a final run of episodes where this show comes even more into its own. (At this point, we certainly think that Nancy Drew has figured out what kind of show it wants to be.)

For a few more details now, check out the official Nancy Drew episode 14 synopsis right now:

NANCY AND THE DREW CREW ZERO IN ON THE LUCY SABLE MURDER CASE – Nancy (Kennedy McMann) and the Drew Crew follow the latest Lucy Sable murder lead, while simultaneously working to uncover the attempted murder of someone in their community. When both investigations lead back to the same person, Nancy and Nick (Tunji Kasim) confront the suspect with their findings. Scott Wolf, Leah Lewis, Maddison Jaizani, Alex Saxon, Riley Smith and Alvina August also star. Amanda Row directed the episode written by Katherine DiSavino (#114). Original airdate 2/26/2020. Every episode of NANCY DREW will be available to stream on CWTV.com and The CW App the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

Because we know already that Nancy Drew hasbeen renewed for another season, one of the refreshing things about what lies ahead is that there isn’t really too much to be worried about! You can just settle in and enjoy the rest of the show without fail. (Of, enjoy a show with possible deadly mysteries as much as you can…)

Related News – Be sure to get some more news right now when it comes to Nancy Drew

What do you want to see on Nancy Drew episode 14?

Be sure to share right now in the comments, and remember to stick around for some other news. (Photo: The CW.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







