Chicago Med season 5 episode 15 return date: ‘I Will Do No Harm’







Are you interested in learning the Chicago Med season 5 episode 15 return date at NBC, or more information on what’s next? This article Is your source for information on “I Will Do No Harm,” an installment that is poised to feature a lot of different, important stories. It’s one that will air in two weeks on Wednesday, February 26.

As most of you out there probably know already, “Do No Harm” is a mantra that many doctors have upon first taking on this profession. It’s a part of their oath, and it’s something that they take seriously either by personal credo or simply the law. Yet, who could be at the center of this story, or who could be saying this? The Chicago Med season 5 episode 15 synopsis below may offer a few clues:

02/26/2020 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Wednesday) : Dr. Charles and Dr. Manning treat a patient who is fully invested in pretending to be someone other than himself. Noah begins to doubt his abilities as a doctor. Dr. Marcel and Dr. Choi are faced with a tough ethical decision. Dr. Halstead puts his faith in an addict. TV-14

At the moment, the person we suspect at the center of the crisis is Noah Sexton, mostly because him pondering over his abilities could lead to him struggling even more to get the job done … which, in turn, could lead to him no longer being a doctor at all. We don’t think we have to tell you the severity of any of this for his career, let alone what happens to him on the job.

If not Noah, it’s also possible that Crockett or Ethan could find themselves facing a similar struggle — what if doing the right thing for a patient means disobeying an oath? What if they’re left in a situation where morality and ethics aren’t fully aligned? We know that Chicago Med at this point does love making the doctors’ decisions as complicated as humanly possible, so we’ve got a good feeling that you’ll see a number of these debates play out over the course of this hour.

