Better Call Saul season 5 video: Mike Ehrmantraut’s sandwich lesson







As we prepare for the Better Call Saul season 5 premiere on February 23, AMC’s giving us more reasons for excitement. How are they doing that today? Think along the lines of Mike Ehrmantraut providing you a proper lesson on making a pimento cheese sandwich.

This video is just over 40 seconds long … and ironically, it feels even shorter. We almost don’t want to say too much about it, mostly because it runs the risk of spoiling the hilarity of it all. This is, after all, a really funny and vintage Mike moment. We can’t exactly say, though, that it makes us all that excited to actually try said pimento cheese sandwich. Nothing about this feels altogether pleasing our appetizing.

For some more news on Better Call Saul in video form, check out some thoughts on the season 6 renewal below! Once you check that out, remember to also subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then view our full show playlist.

So what’s actually coming for Mike on Better Call Saul season 5? We think that he’s long been someone willing to do whatever he needs to in order to get the job done — there’s nothing about this that has changed over the years. What has, meanwhile, are his circumstances. He’s already been doing work on the superlab and through season 5, we imagine he’ll be in deeper with Gus Fring while also collaborating more with Jimmy McGill and his new persona of Saul Goodman. While Mike and Jimmy didn’t have much screen time together in season 4, they clearly have a history together and that’s something that the show can explore more now in earnest. It’s about time since we’re closing in on the Breaking Bad timeline.

At least we know Mike will be a part of Better Call Saul until the end — after all (insert tear), we know how his story ends.

