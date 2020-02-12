Outlander season 5 premiere spoilers: The wedding & Jamie’s orders







The Outlander season 5 premiere is arriving this weekend! It’s a thoroughly exciting opportunity to dive back into the world of Fraser’s Ridge, but it’s also a reminder that there is a lot of trouble still coming in this family’s direction. A wedding may be a temporary reprieve from the chaos, but there is an order looming over Jamie Fraser’s head that is going to command his attention.

This week, Starz unveiled their first synopsis for this episode (fittingly titled “The Fiery Cross” in honor of the Diana Gabaldon book) — for a little more, check it out below:

Following celebrations in honor of Brianna and Roger’s wedding, Governor Tryon reminds Jamie of his obligation to hunt down and kill Murtagh Fitzgibbons. He also expects Jamie to raise a militia to quell the Regulators if necessary. Brianna, meanwhile, is reminded of her past trauma when she inadvertently hears some devastating news.

For some more Outlander news in video form, remember to watch some of our premiere expectations below! Once you watch that, remember to subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube or then view our full show playlist.

We knew that the struggle between Jamie and Governor Tryon would be a cornerstone of the season, but we certainly did not anticipate it being so important so early in the season — and yet, here we are. Jamie has to start forging his plans now — we know he won’t want to betray Murtagh and their relationship. Yet, he’ll have to act quickly to ensure that there is no suffering or heartbreak here. This will take time in order to sort out; don’t anticipate any answers in this episode.

Meanwhile, the story for Brianna could prove devastating. The reality is that no celebration of joy can completely extinguish the ghosts from the past — they are still there, and the trauma of Stephen Bonnet will live on, no matter if the character resurfaces on the show in the near future. (Remember that Bonnet was presumed dead after the explosion last season.) Brianna will move forward to try and be a wife and mother, but she hasn’t had too much time to settle in and deal with what she’s gone through.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Outlander!

What do you want to see when it comes to Outlander season 5 and the big premiere?

Be sure to share right now in the comments, and also be sure to stick around for some other news. (Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







