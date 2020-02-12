Power Book II: Ghost: Premiere date hopes for it, Book III, more







We’re a few days away from the Power series finale, but we remain very eager to figure out the Power Book II: Ghost premiere date. How can we not? We have to have some show-related stuff to think about during this hiatus, and figuring out the future appears to be a worthwhile thing to do.

With Book II, the premiere date seems to be the most obvious — this summer. 50 Cent has already mentioned June as a possibility, but remember that there is a distinction between the show EP announcing something and then the network itself. Our feeing is that Starz will announce a premiere date or some other information a little bit later this spring, but there’s no reason to hurry it along right now. Filming may still be going on for the new project!

So what about the other shows in the newly-revealed Power Universe? Here are at least some of our thoughts on the subject.

Power Book III: Raising Kanan – The prequel hasn’t started filming yet, but all indications we have right now suggest that the show is currently casting. If filming starts up soon, we foresee this new show kicking off either at the end of this year or early 2021. It could take the spot of where Power aired over the past couple of episodes.

Power Book IV: Influence – The Larenz Tate-led spin-off show seemingly has a writers’ room, based on what 50 told Ryan Seacrest recently. Yet, if that just started, filming could still be many months away. Our feeling is that it could air at some point in the spring or summer of next year, at the earliest.

Power Book V: Force – Finally, the Tommy spin-off is clearly the furthest one out. We haven’t heard anything about the writers’ room yet and with that, we could be waiting until either late 2021 or 2022 for the show to air. In the meantime, at least you’ll have a lot of other Power content to keep you busy.

What do you wan to see from Power Book II: Ghost?

