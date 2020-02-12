Better Call Saul season 5 premiere spoilers: ‘Magic Man’ details!







The premiere of Better Call Saul season 5 is now under two weeks away, and on paper, a lot of it is about Saul Goodman! This is a persona that we’ve been waiting to see, and it’s now finally here! That is a cause of great excitement, but we also do find ourselves rather nervous for what it could mean. Saul Goodman has never been one to really consider the thoughts and feelings of others — sure, Jimmy McGill cares about Kim Wexler, but is he really going to be able to focus on her? The premiere episode, entitled “Magic Man,” should serve as a rather nice foundation to everything that is coming.

For some of the first official details, be sure to check out the full Better Call Saul season 5 premiere synopsis:

Now doing business as Saul Goodman, Jimmy unveils an unorthodox strategy for client development that tests Kim’s tolerance of his new legal persona. Lalo searches for the mysterious Michael, only to discover a problem within his own operation.

We do think that the Lalo storyline is going to be the unexpected surprise of the season. This is a chance that Better Call Saul teased for the second half of season 4, and we got a little bit of him in small bursts. He’ll be a larger part of the story now, though he’ll have to balance things out with a lot of other characters. Remember that there is still a sizable role coming up for Nacho, Mike Ehrmantraut, and of course Gus Fring. With everyone getting closer and closer to where they are in Breaking Bad, we’re probably going to see people like Saul, Mike, and Gus working together like never before.

Remember that after the February 23 premiere, Better Call Saul will shift over to its Monday timeslot starting the next day.

