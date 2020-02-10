All Rise episode 16 spoilers: A trial enters lockdown







All Rise episode 16 carries with it the title of “My Fair Lockdown,” and there is really one word to describe this in advance: Chaos. We’re gearing up for what could be one of the most dramatic and contentious stories of the whole series. It’s one where Lola’s entire career may fall by the wayside because of an individual who decides to take matters into their own hands. This could lead to a hostage crisis, one where there is all sorts of violence, sadness, and despair around just about every corner.

Want to get a few more details right now on what’s coming? Then we’d suggest that you check out the full All Rise episode 16 synopsis:

“My Fair Lockdown”- Lola’s world spins out of control when she presides over the trial of Emily’s client who rejects the rule of law and seizes control of the courtroom, on ALL RISE, Monday, Feb. 17 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

One of the things that we’ve seen from All Rise through much of the show’s run is that there is an interest in trying to showcase as many aspects of Lola’s life as possible. That means exploring her personal life, some difficult cases, and the worst situations that any judge can experience. We think that this one is especially troublesome given that there may not be all that much that Lola can do in order to calm the situation. If there is no support from the bailiff and the client is able to hold their own court, this is basically a ticking-clock sort of situation. The only thing that she may be able to do is keep everyone alive for as long as possible … and then also hope that this works well enough in the end. If she can buy enough time, someone else could help to save the day.

