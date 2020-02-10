Better Call Saul season 5: Bob Odenkirk sets the bar high







Better Call Saul season 5 is set to premiere on AMC in just under two weeks! February 23 is not too far away now and within these upcoming episodes, we’re going to have a whole flurry of opportunities to see the world of Jimmy McGill change.

Of course, it’s already changed rather dramatically from what it once was … how else would you describe the fact that we’re inching ever closer to the Breaking Bad timeline and we’re going to see so much more danger? Speaking (via Extra) while at the season 5 premeire party, Bob Odenkirk himself confirmed this by noting that the series is “very close now … It’s close to the events of Breaking Bad now.”

Odenkirk also commented on some of the fan enthusiasm surrounding the show, which is obviously at a fever pitch now that Jimmy is starting to become Saul:

“It’s strange. They are very excited that he is Saul Goodman. They’ve been waiting a long time [to hear him say he’s the character].”

Want some additional Better Call Saul video news? Then be sure to check out some of the latest thoughts on the show ending in season 6 below! Once you’re done watching, remember to subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then also view our show playlist. We’ll have more coverage coming throughout the season.

It’s easy in some ways to be excited about this transformation. Yet, we’re also very much concerned given that eventually, Jimmy as Saul could end up hurting some of the people who are close to him. Chuck is already dead, he and Hamlin aren’t exactly BFFs, and most of the intrigue is going to revolve around Kim Wexler. How long is she going to be able to handle Jimmy’s more-criminal existence?

Of course, if you do want to stay up-to-date on all things Better Call Saul during the hiatus, remember this: Season 4 is now on Netflix! This is the perfect time to catch up or refresh yourself…

Oh, and one more thing: Odenkirk notes that season 5 is the best season to date. Talk about raising the stakes!

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Better Call Saul

What do you most want to see when it comes to Better Call Saul season 5?

Be sure to let us know right away in the comments! Also, remember to stick around in the event you want some other news when it comes to the show. (Photo: AMC.)

.@mrbobodenkirk calls Season 5 the best season he’s done. You’ll have to see for yourself if you agree (2.23 and 2.24 folks). Shout out to @extratv for making our talent look so fly. pic.twitter.com/emAWydT9mf — Better Call Saul (@BetterCallSaul) February 7, 2020

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







