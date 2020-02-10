9-1-1: Lone Star episode 6 spoilers: Billy Burke to guest star!







Curious to learn a little bit more about 9-1-1: Lone Star episode 6? Consider this article your early source for good news!

While we know that there are some big, super-dramatic moments coming up, there is one especially-awesome thing to report from a guest-star perspective. After all, we’re going to be seeing Billy Burke appear! The Revolution / Zoo alum will have a notable role in the episode as a surprise friend to Rob Lowe’s character of Owen — it remains to be seen how long this friendship would last, or if it’s even going to remain a friendship. We’re just excited to see Lowe and Burke spend some time together given that both of them have such a rich history of playing awesome, deeply layered characters.

Below, CarterMatt had the full 9-1-1: Lone Star episode 6 synopsis with some more news as to what’s coming:

Emergencies include a ride-share trip gone awry, a farming accident and a memorial service that may turn into another funeral. Owen unexpectedly bonds with the former Captain of the 126 (guest star Billy Burke), while Marjan and the crew help Mateo try to pass his written exams in the all-new “Friends Like These” episode of 9-1-1: LONE STAR airing Monday, Feb. 17 (8:00-9:01 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (NLS-106) (TV-14 D, L, V)

How is the show charting towards a season 2?

The ratings have been up and down, to say the least … not that we should be altogether surprised. The first episode aired after the NFC Championship Game, while the fourth episode aired a day after the Super Bowl. These two installments are inflating the show’s season 1 average dramatically, but if these added viewers do lead to another batch of episodes coming, it’s hard to have all that many complaints. Plus, we still think the 9-1-1 franchise producers would want to be able to combine these two shows eventually, even if it’s not something that they are incredibly intent on doing right away.

