Outlander star Sam Heughan chats more about Clan Lands project







It’s pretty clear at this point that the next few months are going to prove enormous for one Sam Heughan. On Sunday, Outlander season 5 is going to be premiering on Starz. Meanwhile, his new movie Bloodshot is coming out in March and then, there’s his new project Clan Lands.

What is Clan Lands? It’s a celebration of Scotland like no other and while it was originally billed as a podcast, it’s since taken on a bit of a larger form. What it looks and feels like, though, is still up in the air. Yet, Sam was still kind enough to give a pretty particular tease on it to O Magazine:

“[Clan Lands is] basically a road trip around Scotland with my co-star Graham McTavish, who’s a character in himself. We’d been playing these Highland warriors for years now, faking it, and we thought, ‘you know, it’d be nice to sort of find out a bit more about it … I’ve always been interested in Scotland’s history, the clans, and the culture. We have such huge tourism from Outlander. We just wanted to sort of go on that adventure as well, and bring some of that to people, because it’s part of the show that we don’t get to explore anymore as the show has moved on.”

For some more news on Outlander in video form, remember to watch the latest trailer breakdown below! After you do that, be sure to subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then view our playlist. We’ll have more discussion throughout season 5 and you don’t want to miss any of that.

While there is no confirmed platform for season 1 just yet, Sam does indicate that there are plans for what a potential season 2 would look like in the event that it happens. We do imagine that the first batch of episodes will be well-received, largely because there is so much love out there for the subject matter itself. Add to this two very popular actors and a chance to experience history and geography, and you’ve got a recipe for great success. Not only that, but we’re sure that Scotland would love having more opportunities for the region to shine and stand out.

related News – Be sure to get some more information and scoop on Outlander now

Are you excited to be able to see Sam Heughan in Clan Lands?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, remember here to stick around in the event you want some more information regarding the series. (Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







