Grey’s Anatomy season 16 episode 15 spoilers: A blizzard = trouble







There are a few things that the majority of Grey’s Anatomy fans know, and one of the biggest ones is simply this — bad weather comes with big problems. Think about what happened in the thunderstorm, the floor, or what happened in the fog at the end of this season. Someone almost always finds themselves in big trouble on this show.

Moving into the upcoming February 27 episode entitled “Snowblind,” that trend is going to continue — and this time around, it is going to be none other than Andrew DeLuca who finds himself in big trouble because of it. He’s going to do what he can to be a hero, but he may be somewhat of a reckless hero in the process. Why do that? Maybe it’s because his complicated romantic feelings for Meredith are clouding his logic, or maybe there is a secret motive nobody quite knows about.

No matter the reasoning, CarterMatt has the full Grey’s Anatomy season 16 episode 15 synopsis below, and it leaves you a lot to think about:

“Snowblind” – Meredith and Carina question DeLuca’s uncharacteristic behavior when he volunteers to perform a life-threatening task during a blizzard. Meanwhile, Bailey tries to help Joey with his future, while Richard trains a new intern at the hospital on an all-new episode of “Grey’s Anatomy,” THURSDAY, FEB. 27 (9:00-10:01 p.m. EST), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app or Hulu.

We’re already intrigued to think about if DeLuca will make it through this situation okay — not only that, but we’re also interested to learn what hospital Richard is working at. Is the Pac-North storyline going to be over at this point? It does seem like Catherine’s intent on doing something with that hospital, but did she really mean it? Was she just upset?

