Oscars 2020: Lights go off during Parasite – Best Picture speech







There have been a lot of weird moments that have happened on the Oscars over the years … but one of the strangest ones tonight involved lights. To be specific, it happened at the very end tonight during the Parasite acceptance speeches.

After the foreign-language film became the first one ever to win Best Picture, an incident transpired where the lights started to dim and go off right in the middle of everyone speaking. This led to angry chants by the people in the audience to restore them, and soon after they were.

What in the world happened here? It’s hard to really know, other than that someone may have sit the lights to dim off at a certain time. Yet, you would think that this wouldn’t happen during the final acceptance speech of the night. We also wonder if it would’ve happened if there were some bigger stars on the stage in the end.

Luckily, it seems as though everyone was a pretty good sport about the moment — the lights came back, the speeches continued, and the show continued on in the end. The audience was absolutely thrilled, especially since the Parasite cast and producers were some of the most likable underdogs in recent Academy memory. It was clear the audience loved this film and the people who were in it.

This moment does cap off what was a fairly entertaining edition of the Oscars — it was long, as they often are, but there were a lot of funny moments when it comes to the presenters. Also, we had meaningful speeches and for the most part, we didn’t miss a host. There were also some random moments — Eminem performing “Lose Yourself” 18 years late was weird, but the audience, save for maybe Scorsese, seemed to be totally into it. All in all, this was one of the better telecasts in recent memory … save for a major lighting faux pas at the end.

What do you think about Parasite winning Best Picture at the Oscars, and the bizarre moment that happened with the lights tonight?

