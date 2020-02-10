Oscars 2020 In Memoriam: Kirk Douglas, Doris Day, John Singleton honored







The In Memoriam segment is almost always one of the most powerful segments of the Oscars, and good reason. In the midst of the laughter, the powerful speeches, and this year Eminem, there does need to be a few moments to sit back and reflect. We’ve lost a number of iconic actors, producers, directors, and more over the past year, and we anticipated that the Academy would do their part in order to honor many of them.

Of course, we recognize that not every single person would be recognized, as there always tends to be a notable snub or two.

The segment this year was introduced by the legendary director Steven Spielberg, and the names were accompanied by a performance from Billie Eilish singing “Yesterday.” It’s a modern singer doing a classic song, and there is something universal about that for all viewers.

Here are some of the names who were honored this year: Kobe Bryant, Rip Torn, Barbara Hammer, Patricia Blau, Steve Golin, John Briley, Diahann Caroll, Terry Jones, Catherine Burnes, Danny Aiello, Buck Henry, Stanley Donen, Barry Malkin, Robert Forster, Robert Evans, Richard Williams, Jim R. Alexander, Anna Karina, D.A. Pennebaker, Leonard Goldberg, Andre Previn, Peter Mayhew, Sylvia Miles, Godfrey Gao, Bibi Andersson, Michael Lynne, Doris Day, Sid Ramin, Michelle Guish, Sidney J. Sheinberg, Joss Williams, Piero Tosi, Kenneth Walker, Syd Mead, Harriet Frank Jr., John Witherspoon, Seymour Cassel, Peter Fonda, Branko Lustig, John Singleton, and finally Kirk Douglas.

What we did appreciate about this segment is that everyone did have a little bit of time in the spotlight — it was about recognizing the collective and all of their work, and there was a simplicity to it. The segment wasn’t gaudy and instead, gave a subtle and subdued tribute to everyone who deserved it.

