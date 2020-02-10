Last Week Tonight with John Oliver promotes return date with poster







Let’s face it — the enthusiasm is very much out there for a new season of Last Week Tonight with John Oliver. After all, we’ve been waiting it for a long time! Months have past since the late-night institution was last on the air and since then, it’s fair to say that there’s been a lot of different stuff that has transpired. We’ve had an impeachment hearing and primary results, and we’ve got a good feeling that a whole lot more is coming over the next several weeks.

Luckily, the new season is premiering in just one week’s time … and HBO has the latest reminder of it below! If you look below, you can see Oliver front and center for a new poster that is all about a throwback to his past. It’s self-deprecating humor that if there’s hope for Past John, there’s hope for all of us.

We do think there is a message beyond the silly humor here, and it’s simply this: There’s hope for the future of the country. This is Oliver’s recognition that there have been a lot of dark times over the past several years, and it’s a signal that we can all move forward and keep pressing on.

It’s ironic in a way that Oliver is looking to strike a hopeful tone now, given that for years, a big chunk of Last Week Tonight was none for presenting scary problems that were out there in the world. Yet, the last season of the series ended with him bringing back his Chiijohn character for a hopeful story, one that was about a peaceful message rather than more chaos. It’s almost a recognition that in a rather dark time, there are a lot of people out there desperate for something a little bit more positive. It’s nice to have something else to look towards beyond just a perpetual sense of sadness.

Laugh through the pain — that seems to be some of the message that the show is trying to get across here.

We’re back February 16th. Until then, hold this photo close: pic.twitter.com/jbCgk8klNe — Last Week Tonight (@LastWeekTonight) February 6, 2020

