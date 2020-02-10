Oscars 2020 opening: Jonae Monae sings in front of Tom Hanks







Given that the 2020 Oscars, like the year before, do not have a host, there were questions aplenty about the opening. It was hard to tell precisely how the awards show would lift alone, let alone what sort of notable moments we would have throughout.

Above all else, our hope was that we’d get some sort of celebration of movies, especially in terms of the humor and imagination that they can provide. The Oscars are not the Golden Globes, and they’re not reliant on some sort of full-scale roast in order to get the job done.

What the Oscars decided to do is kick things off with Janelle Monae performing a fantastic Mr. Rogers inspired opening right in front of Tom Hanks. (He played Fred Rogers, of course in a movie this year.) After this, we ended up seeing a fantastic duet with Billy Porter set to “I’m Still Standing,” which added further to the excitement and fun of the show. Plus, the big-time Rocket Man vibes.

Aside from the music, Monae was also able to make a statement on the lack of female directors this year on the Oscars — something that many other stars have spoken out about already. She also talked about her own place in the industry and how happy she is to be performing and showing her true self. All of this was welcome, and this was a very energetic, entertaining way to start the show. There are few people out there who are more entertaining in the end than Monae, who brings it every time that we see her.

In the end, it’s fair to say that the audience loved this, and the performance transformed nicely into a piece from Chris Rock and Steve Martin. (Rock joked that Twitter is the reason why there is no actual host for the show anymore.) Why couldn’t these two be hosts for the whole show? That’s what we want to know at the moment.

