The Bachelor spoilers: Hints on Madison Prewett, Peter Weber’s big date







Monday night’s new episode of The Bachelor is important or a number of people, but it is especially so for one Madison Prewett. She’s long been established as a fan favorite among plenty of people watching at home, but she’s been under the radar for a really long time now. A part of that may just have a thing or two to do with her separating herself from a lot of the drama. She’s done her own thing and relied more on being involved in the romantic journey with Peter Weber. She even wilingly ignored the screaming on this past episode to stay focused on him.

As for what’s going to be happening with Peter and Madison’s next date, let’s just say this: The two are going to have an opportunity to dive into some more serious subjects. This is valuable, given the fact that it could make their connection more meaningful. For a little bit more insight, be sure to view the synopsis below:

After a wonderful day together exploring the fishing village of Pucusana, the smitten Madison decides to reveal some crucial information to Peter, but will her revelation change his feelings about her? The Bachelor and Natasha visit the Plaza de Armas, the birthplace of Lima and the city’s cultural center, for a delightful day of fun. She is falling for the handsome pilot, but will he return her affections?

Let’s make this clear — we don’t think the revelation will keep Madison from making it to hometown dates. Based on the edit so far and the fact that she has already met his family, we’ve got a good feeling that she is going to be around until the very end of the series.

