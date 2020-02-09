Homeland season 8 episode 2 spoilers: Carrie & an old ally







Following this weekend’s premiere, do you find yourself interested in getting more insight on Homeland season 8 episode 2? Consider this article your source for early insight!

What we know at the moment is that within this new season, Carrie Mathison finds herself taking on more than ever. She’s got a dangerous mission in Afghanistan, and it’s both a world she knows and one she doesn’t at all anymore. Times have changed, the culture is different, and everything changes on a dime. There’s very little law for the rich and bad things can happen at just about every moment.

This is a dangerous world — let’s just how that Carrie manages to find her way through it one piece. We know that there are going to be some people willing to help her, but it’s not going to be altogether easy.

For some more insight on what's next, check out the full Homeland season 8 episode 2 synopsis below:

Carrie reconnects with an old ally. Tasneem seeks counsel. Saul finds hope.

Hope is the best way to describe where things could go moving forward. We want to believe that there’s a reason to have it, especially when you’re far from the situation. Yet, it’s almost impossible to feel it when you’re in the thick of things. That’s something that Carrie may never be fully able to explain to those on the outside.

