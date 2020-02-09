Power Book II: Ghost spoilers: Michael Rainey Jr., Naturi Naughton star







Following tonight’s Power series finale, we were happy to have a number of different stories to report! Take, for example, the latest updates on Power Book II: Ghost, the latest spin-off show premiering this summer. (Warning: There are some minor spoilers from the Power series finale this weekend within this article.)

Well, in the closing moments of the episode, it was officially revealed that Michael Rainey Jr. (Tariq), Naturi Naughton (Tasha), and Shane Johnson (Saxe) are all going to be a part of the spin-off in some shape or form. Times have changed for all of them following the series finale, so be aware of that now. Tasha’s going to be a very different woman than she was, whereas Tariq is going to be doing what he can to try to find his way without his parents around.

Rainey, Johnson, and Naughton are all joining the likes of newcomers Mary J. Blige and Method Man in the series. It definitely feels like Power Book II: Ghost is going to have the same essence of the original show, just with a different coat of paint and some new actors at the start of the series.

Unfortunately, we’re going to be waiting a very long time in order to see Power Book II: Ghost on the air. Think in terms of this summer. That’s what 50 Cent confirmed in a number of recent interviews, and we hope that a little bit later this spring, some more news will be revealed. Hopefully, a full trailer will be coming up this spring.

