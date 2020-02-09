Doctor Who season 12 episode 8 spoilers: ‘The Haunting of Villa Diodati’







Want to know what’s coming on Doctor Who season 12 episode 8? Then be prepared for a fun journey through time. “The Haunting of Villa Diodati” is one of those stories that feels perfectly-suited for the BBC One series in so many ways. Think about it like this — you’re going back in time, but also to a world that is stuffed full of horror and imagination. After all, we’re going to be checking out the origin story for Mary Shelley’s classic Frankenstein. Of course, there may be some differences in the show’s version.

In history, Shelley ended up creating the character alongside Percy Shelley, Lord Byron, and others in Switzerland. On Doctor Who … well, let’s allow the official synopsis to speak for itself:

“Nobody mention Frankenstein. Nobody interfere. Nobody snog Byron.” Should be easy right?

The Doctor and gang arrive at the Villa Diodati, Lake Geneva, in 1816 – on a night that inspired Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein. The plan is to spend the evening soaking up the atmos in the presence of some literary greats – but the ghosts are all too real. And the Doctor is forced into a decision of earth-shattering proportions…

Written by Maxine Alderton, directed by Emma Sullivan.

Guest starring Lili Miller, Nadia Parkes, Jacob Collins-Levy, Maxim Baldry and Lewis Rainer.

We do think that this episode will prove to be rather fun, but there could be some serious stakes underneath. A part of that has us curious as to whether or not we’re going to see something more about either the Timeless Child or the Lone Cyberman here, since we know that at least the latter could be a part of the epic two-part finale event.

In the end, let’s just hope for a lot of fun, a few cool twists, and maybe a renewed interest in Shelley and her classic work.

What do you want to see on Doctor Who season 12 episode 8?

