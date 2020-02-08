Ink Master interview: Jake Parsons breaks down season 13 elimination







It’s always tough to be eliminated from a show like Ink Master, where you put so much into the show and your craft. However, Jake Parsons at least can hold his head held high on this — he left on a really strong tattoo! The end of this past episode was as intense a tattoo battle as we’ve seen this season, with everyone getting to showcase their creativity by drawing unique takes on various insects.

In the interview below, Jake reflects on his elimination, his expectations going in, and then also a style of art he wish he had an opportunity to take on.

CarterMatt – It sucks to be eliminated, but are you pleased at least to go out on a really good tattoo?

Jake Parsons – It does suck really bad to get eliminated. But in all honesty, that last tattoo was the best tattoo I’ve done all season. I’m extremely proud of that tattoo and I think it really embodied everything that I am as an artist and everything that I can show people watching Ink Master what I’m capable of.

Was the competition at all what you expected?

The competition wasn’t at all what I expected it to be but I didn’t really have any expectations. Every day was something new and every day had a different challenge that I had to overcome. It was honestly really exciting to be put in a position where I’m not sure how creative how or how artistic I really need to be that day. So in that aspect it was really awesome.

Do you think the team dynamic help or hurt you throughout the season?

The Midwest team honestly works really well together. I think it’s because we are such diverse artists that we can recognize our strengths within each other and it made us work really well as a team. Overall, I think we made it as far as we did by sticking together so it definitely helped us this season.

What was the hardest part of the competition for you?

The hardest part of the competition this season was trying to showcase my talent as a new school artist. Sometimes the challenges or tattoos we had to do didn’t quite fit the criteria of my wheelhouse of skills. So it was really difficult to show the judges that I’m a really f—–g good tattoo artist when the challenge is purely made to show my weaknesses. But that’s what kind of made it fun too because I got to challenge myself and try to figure out new ways to impress everyone and show that I definitely belong there.

Is there a specific art style that you wish you had a chance to show off?

I never got to make it to new school day. I actually remember telling a lot of the cast members that they better hope I get eliminated before new school day because that’s my style, that’s my jam. I know I would’ve definitely put everyone in their place and slayed the competition but I never got a chance to really show anyone that new school is style.

How can people reach out to you for a tattoo?

The easiest way to get a hold of me is through my Instagram at @Jakeparsonstattoo.

