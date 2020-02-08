God Friended Me season 2 episode 14 spoilers: Miles must help … himself?







God Friended Me season 2 episode 14 is bringing a fun question to the table, one that we’ve pondered over for a while — what happens if the God Account sends Miles his own name? What if he’s forced to help himself?

Typically in life, we’d imagine someone is freaked out when they’re giving a friend suggestion of themselves. Yet, within the world of God Friended Me, we imagine that Miles has to buy into everything. It’s a world where the God Account seems to know almost everything and is multiple steps ahead of the God Squad at all times. That’s not easy, given the fact that Miles, Rakesh, and Cara are all super-intelligent people.

Before you wonder how Miles is meant to help himself, know this — there is a twist to the story and it’s not as it seems. The God Friended Me season 2 episode 14 synopsis has a few different teases on what’s to come:

“Raspberry Pie” – Miles is confused when the God Account sends him his own name as a friend suggestion. But when Rakesh discovers that Miles’ Facebook account has been cloned and the suggestion was for the fake account, they turn their attention to the hacker, Zack (Chosen Jacobs), a teenage computer prodigy. Also, Ali begins fertility treatments in an effort to freeze her eggs before beginning chemo, on GOD FRIENDED ME, Sunday, Feb. 23 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

So basically, it’s not really Miles who is the Friend Suggestion. Instead, it’s a fake account at the center of everything. It only makes sense that God Friended Me tackles something like this, given how prevalent in general fake accounts can be within the world of this show.

One other thing we’ll say — the Ali storyline is going to remain very emotional through the second half of the season. Let’s just hope there is a happy ending after the fact.

