MacGyver season 4 premiere ratings solid; Hawaii Five-0 steady







The first ratings are in for MacGyver season 4, and for at least one week, CBS has a lot to be happy about!

Overall, the big return of the Lucas Till series generated a 0.7 rating in the 18-49 demographic and almost 6 million live viewers. These are numbers that are up slightly from the season 3 premiere in fall 2018, and it’s pretty impressive given the long layoff. Remember that it’s been around nine months since MacGyver was on the air!

In terms of the premiere versus the show’s season 3 average, it’s more or less even in the demo while down only 2% in total viewers. If this pace is here for the rest of the season, we gotta think that a season 5 renewal is coming! Most networks would kill for this sort of retention. (For those wondering, the show’s best performance in season 3 was a 0.8 rating and close to 7 million viewers.)

Related News – Check out our recent interview with Lucas Till, speaking all about season 4!

As for some other ratings news…

Hawaii Five-0 slid slightly in total viewers last night, but maintained the entirety of its 18-49 demographic. Given the change in timeslot, there’s nothing to be upset about here. Also, remember that Hawaii Five-0 is almost even in total viewers versus season 9 and down less than 10% in the demo. These are numbers that scream “renewal,” so hopefully CBS agrees and finds a way to bring it back one more time.

Away from CBS, Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector held steady at its 0.4 rating and while not great, it’s at least maintaining an audience. Meanwhile, Charmed on The CW drew a 0.2 rating while Dynasty after the fact scored a 0.1. These two shows are at least staying even with previous performances, though we don’t think these numbers are anything to jump up and down about with glee. Both of these CW shows are renewed, though, so they don’t have to worry about their long-term future.

What did you watch on TV Friday night?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, stick around to ensure that you don’t miss any other coverage. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







